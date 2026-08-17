Breece Hall headshot

Breece Hall Injury: Groin strain is considered 'minor'

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 3:25pm

The follow-up on the groin injury Hall sustained Monday confirmed that the injury is minor, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.tv.

Hughes notes that the Jets will be cautious with the running back, suggesting that Hall may be more week-to-week than day-to-day. However, Hughes did add that all indications are that the Jets' top back will be available for Week 1 action. As a result, Hall's status will need to be monitored closely ahead of the team's Sept. 13 season opener against the Titans. With Isaiah Davis managing a knee injury, Braelon Allen figures to see added first-team RB reps in the coming days.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
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