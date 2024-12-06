Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Breece Hall headshot

Breece Hall Injury: Listed as doubtful for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 12:11pm

Hall (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and spent Friday's session working in the rehab area, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. The third-year pro's knee injury appears set to keep him sidelined Week 14, though an official decision on Hall's status may not arrive until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will be the top candidates to lead New York's backfield until Hall is healthy enough to retake the field.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now