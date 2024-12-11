Fantasy Football
Breece Hall Injury: No practice, still bothered by knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 1:30pm

Hall (knee) didn't participate in a walk-through practice Wednesday, with coach Jeff Ulbrich saying that the running back is "struggling a bit" with his injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets reportedly don't want to shut Hall down for the season, but they don't sound especially optimistic about his chances to avoid a multi-game absence. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis had a 50/50 split of the backfield with Hall inactive for Sunday's 32-26 loss to Miami, both topping 50 percent snap share while getting 16 opportunities (11 carries and five targets for Allen vs. 10 carries and six targets for Davis). A similar approach is likely if Hall is out again this Sunday against the Jaguars.

