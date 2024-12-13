Breece Hall Injury: Questionable, but coach hopeful for Sunday

Hall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Per Allen, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is hopeful regarding the running back's Week 15 status, with Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relaying that Ulbrich noted on that front that it "looks good ... promising" for Hall. Fortunately for those considering Hall in fantasy lineups, the Jets kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If, however, he's limited or out versus Jacksonville, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis would be in line to split the Jets' backfield duties.