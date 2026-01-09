Hall sat out the Jets' regular-season finale due to a knee injury after posting a career-high 1,065 rushing yards across the previous 16 games. The versatile playmaker has accrued 5,040 scrimmage yards in 56 regular-season games since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but Hall has yet to get a taste of NFL postseason action. Hall's likely to have a robust market in free agency, but the Jets could try to bring him back for his age-25 season on the franchise tag if Hall isn't interested in a long-term extension to stay in New York.