Breece Hall headshot

Breece Hall Injury: Returns to limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Hall (knee) was deemed a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall was a non-participant Wednesday, so his return to practice a day later, albeit in a limited fashion, is a positive sign regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the running back works fully to close the week, as well as his Week 13 game status.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
