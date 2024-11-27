Breece Hall Injury: Set to miss practice with sore knee

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said that Hall will sit out Wednesday's practice due to knee soreness, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Ulbrich said he's "still hopeful" that Hall will play Sunday against the Seahawks, but the Jets plan to take a wait-and-see approach with the star tailback. Hall tweaked his knee at one point during the Jets' Week 11 loss to the Colts, but he was able to check back into the contest. The 23-year-old seemingly developed soreness in the knee after the game, and even with a Week 12 bye to heal, Hall apparently isn't yet back to 100 percent. If Hall fails to progress in his recovery as hoped and ends up sitting out against Seattle, rookie Braelon Allen would be primed for a lead role out of the New York backfield.