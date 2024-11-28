Fantasy Football
Breece Hall Injury: Spotted at practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 10:49am

Hall (knee) was present for practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Cimini, Hall, who didn't practice Wednesday, participated in the open portion of Thursday's session, while working in agility and positional drills. The Jets' upcoming injury report will reveal the running back's official participation level, but his return to the field Thursday is an encouraging sign ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
