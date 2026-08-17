Breece Hall Injury: Sustains thigh injury at Monday's practice
Hall sustained a right thigh injury at Monday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Per the report, Hall "caught a swing pass and then pulled up and fell down," which required a look from the training staff. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but Hall's status will be updated when more information is available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Breece Hall See More
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)Yesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)2 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP3 days ago
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination3 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Busts
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: Are These 10 Former Fantasy Football Stars Washed or Not?4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Breece Hall See More