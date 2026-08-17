Breece Hall headshot

Breece Hall Injury: Sustains thigh injury at Monday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 7:29am

Hall sustained a right thigh injury at Monday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Per the report, Hall "caught a swing pass and then pulled up and fell down," which required a look from the training staff. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but Hall's status will be updated when more information is available.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
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