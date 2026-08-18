Breece Hall headshot

Breece Hall Injury: Will be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Hall (groin) will be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The groin injury Hall sustained Monday will cost him the rest of the preseason, but if things go as planned, head coach Aaron Glenn anticipates he will be ready for the start of the regular season. Hall's absence will afford Braelon Allen -- and presumably Isaiah Davis (knee) if healthy -- more reps with the starters over the remainder of camp.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
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