Breece Hall Injury: Will be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks
Hall (groin) will be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
The groin injury Hall sustained Monday will cost him the rest of the preseason, but if things go as planned, head coach Aaron Glenn anticipates he will be ready for the start of the regular season. Hall's absence will afford Braelon Allen -- and presumably Isaiah Davis (knee) if healthy -- more reps with the starters over the remainder of camp.
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