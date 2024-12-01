Breece Hall News: Cleared to suit up Sunday

Hall (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

After tweaking his knee during the Jets' Week 11 loss to the Colts, Hall was still sore coming out of a Week 12 bye and sat out Wednesday's practice. Though the Wednesday absence initially seemed to put his availability for Sunday's game in peril, Hall made steady improvement throughout the week, as he upgraded to limited participation Thursday before putting in a full practice Friday. While Hall still carried a questionable designation into the weekend, now that he's been cleared to play, he should be expected to handle something close to a normal workload Sunday. Hall has earned no fewer than 14 touches in each of the Jets' last six games, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and 10.1 yards per reception while scoring three touchdowns over that stretch.