Breece Hall News: Gets 19 touches in Week 16 loss

Hall rushed 14 times for 52 yards and caught five of six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams.

Hall wasn't particularly efficient, but he showed that he's over the knee injury that has been bothering him in recent weeks, as Hall's 19 touches marked his highest total since he tied his season high with 23 in Week 11. That robust workload helped Hall reach 90 scrimmage yards for the sixth time in 14 appearances this season. Hall was stuffed on fourth-and-1 in Jets territory for a turnover on downs in the second quarter and didn't get any goal-line opportunities. He'll likely continue to work as the clear lead back over Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in Week 17 against Buffalo.