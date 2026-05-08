Breece Hall headshot

Breece Hall News: Lands three-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 12:07pm

The Jets and Hall (knee) agreed to terms on a three-year, $45.75 million contract Friday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

With an average annual value of $15.25 million on the deal, Hall becomes the third-highest paid running back in the NFL behind the Eagles' Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey ($19 million). Despite being in mostly dreadful offenses in four seasons since the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2022 Draft, Hall has averaged 1,453 yards from scrimmage and 7.3 touchdowns per year over the last three campaigns. He even put together the first 1,000-yard season on the ground of his career (1,065, to be exact) in 2025. Moving forward, Hall will remain the engine of New York's offense.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
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