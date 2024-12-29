Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Breece Hall headshot

Breece Hall News: Limited usage in lopsided loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Hall rushed 10 times for 45 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

Hall had an 18-yard run wiped out by a penalty in the first quarter, which was one yard longer than his longest official run of the afternoon. He was finding some decent running room early, but the Jets largely abandoned the run after falling into a significant hole. Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen combined for nine carries, and the Jets will likely keep both rookies involved in the offense against the Dolphins in Week 18 against the Dolphins, lowering Hall's ceiling.

Breece Hall
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now