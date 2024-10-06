Breece Hall News: Scripted out of loss

Hall rushed the ball nine times for 23 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings. He added three catches on four targets for 14 yards.

The Jets fell behind early in the contest, limiting Hall to single-digit carries for the second consecutive week. He had poor overall efficiency, though he did show some burst with 10 and seven-yard gains on separate carries. While it was a second straight frustrating performance, Hall still clearly held the lead-back role for New York, as he had 12 total touches compared to six for Braelon Allen.