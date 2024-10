The Steelers signed Fehoko (arm) to the practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Fehoko was with the Steelers during training camp, but he was let go with an injury settlement after being placed on IR due to arm and shoulder injuries. His last NFL regular-season action came in 2022 with the Chargers, during which he accrued 23 tackles (10 solo) across nine games.