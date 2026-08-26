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Brenden Bates Injury: Let go with injury settlement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Browns waived Bates (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday.

Bates reverted to the Browns' injured reserve list Aug, 18. The tight end likely believes he can once again produce for an NFL roster or practice squad during the 2026 regular season and negotiated an injury settlement. Bates has already cleared waivers and is now a free agent able to sign with any franchise once he regains his health.

Brenden Bates
 Free Agent
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