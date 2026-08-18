Brenden Bates Injury: Moved to IR

Bates (undisclosed) reverted to the Browns' injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bates was waived with an injury designation Monday and ended up clearing waivers. The tight end's movement to waivers and subsequent reversion to IR made room for the team to sign his 2026 replacement, Jermaine Terry. Bates will now spend the entirety of the 2026 season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury settlement.