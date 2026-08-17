Brenden Bates headshot

Brenden Bates Injury: Waived by Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 9:58am

Bates (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns brought in Jermaine Terry in a corresponding move to add more depth to the tight-end room. Bates, a third-year pro out of Kentucky, will now look to latch on with another team.

Brenden Bates
 Free Agent
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