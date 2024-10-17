Fantasy Football
Brenden Bates News: Let go by Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 17, 2024 at 4:04pm

The Jets waived Bates on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bates was claimed off waivers by the Jets in late August after the undrafted tight end was unable to make the Bears' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Bates was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but he has played in each of the Jets' last five regular-season games and has contributed on both offense and special teams, though he has not recorded a stat over that span. Assuming he clears waivers, Bates will look to join a team in need of tight end depth.

