Brenden Bates News: Receives ERFA tender
The Browns placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Bates on Wednesday.
Bates appeared in nine regular-season games with the Texans and Browns last season, logging four catches for 48 yards on five targets. He'll compete for a job at tight end this offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenden Bates See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage57 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1859 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out61 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage65 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage72 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenden Bates See More