Brenden Bates headshot

Brenden Bates News: Receives ERFA tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Browns placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Bates on Wednesday.

Bates appeared in nine regular-season games with the Texans and Browns last season, logging four catches for 48 yards on five targets. He'll compete for a job at tight end this offseason.

Brenden Bates
Cleveland Browns
