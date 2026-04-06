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Brenden Bates News: Signs ERFA tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Bates signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with Cleveland on Monday.

Bates began last season with Houston before the Browns signed him off waivers in late October. The tight end out of Kentucky played in six contes with Cleveland, catching two of three targets for 25 yards. Bates should compete for a depth role next season, but though long-time starter David Njoku was released in March, Harold Fannin (groin) has a strong grip on the Browns' primary tight-end duties.

Brenden Bates
Cleveland Browns
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