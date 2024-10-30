Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brenden Rice headshot

Brenden Rice Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Rice (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Rice was a healthy scratch for the Chargers' Week 8 game against the Saints. It's unclear when he injured his shoulder, but it caused him to be limited during Wednesday's practice session. The rookie seventh-round pick will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation before Sunday's game against the Browns.

Brenden Rice
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now