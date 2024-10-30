Brenden Rice Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury
Rice (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Rice was a healthy scratch for the Chargers' Week 8 game against the Saints. It's unclear when he injured his shoulder, but it caused him to be limited during Wednesday's practice session. The rookie seventh-round pick will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation before Sunday's game against the Browns.
