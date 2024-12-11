Fantasy Football
Brenden Rice

Brenden Rice Injury: Not expected to return this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Rice (shoulder) isn't likely to have his practice window opened this week, per Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Rice has missed the required four games since landing on injured reserve Nov. 2, but it doesn't appear he's ready to return to practice. The rookie wideout got into only three games prior to suffering the shoulder injury and played just three offensive snaps along with 10 snaps on special teams.

Brenden Rice
Los Angeles Chargers

