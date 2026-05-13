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Brenden Rice News: Claimed by Packers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Green Bay claimed Rice off waivers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rice was waived by the Raiders on Monday and now gets a fresh start in the Packers' wide receiver corps, which saw Romeo Doubs (signed by New England) and Dontayvion Wicks (dealt to Philadelphia) depart this offseason. A 2024 seventh-round pick, Rice was initially selected by the Chargers, with whom he combined for 10 offensive snaps across three regular-season games as a rookie. He was cut by Los Angeles in 2025 and then spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Seahawks and Raiders.

Brenden Rice
Green Bay Packers
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