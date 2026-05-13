Brenden Rice News: Claimed by Packers
Green Bay claimed Rice off waivers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Rice was waived by the Raiders on Monday and now gets a fresh start in the Packers' wide receiver corps, which saw Romeo Doubs (signed by New England) and Dontayvion Wicks (dealt to Philadelphia) depart this offseason. A 2024 seventh-round pick, Rice was initially selected by the Chargers, with whom he combined for 10 offensive snaps across three regular-season games as a rookie. He was cut by Los Angeles in 2025 and then spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Seahawks and Raiders.
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