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Brenden Rice News: Let go by Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Raiders waived Rice on Monday.

Rice joined the Raiders' practice squad in early December, finishing the season without being elevated to the active roster. The wide receiver signed a reserve/future deal with the team in early January, but will not get to remain for training camp. If Rice is not claimed during the waiver period, he will become a free agent and be able to sign with any team he wishes.

Brenden Rice
 Free Agent
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