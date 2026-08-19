Brenden Rice News: Works out with Miami
The Dolphins tried out Rice (undisclosed) on Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Rice was waived by the Packers with a non-football injury designation back in July, but he now appears to be back in football shape. If Miami did decide to sign him, he'd be joining arguably the most unproven group of wide receivers in the NFL.
Brenden Rice
Free Agent
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