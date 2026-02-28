Brenen Thompson News: Posts fastest 40-yard dash of WRs

Thompson posted an official 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thompson and Zavion Thomas were the two wide receivers Saturday who ran sub-4.30 second dash times. Thompson reached a top speed of 23.95 mph on his second dash attempt, which was the seventh-fastest top speed since 2023 and faster than Xavier Worthy in 2024, when the latter reached 23.62 mph on his record-setting 4.21-second 40-yard dash, per Next Gen Stats. Thompson was not listed as the top-10 wide receiver on Mel Kiper of ESPN's Big Board rankings, but the former's performance at the NFL Combine should help him move up draft boards for several teams. During his final collegiate season at Mississippi State, Thompson caught 57 passes for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns while turning four carries into 14 yards and a score across 13 games.