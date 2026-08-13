Brenen Thompson News: Six targets in first NFL game
Thompson caught two of six targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 27-7 preseason win over the Texans.
Thompson tied KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the team lead in targets as the Chargers got the rookie fourth-round pick involved in Thompson's first taste of NFL action. Both Thompson and Lambert-Smith are trying to push Tre' Harris for a spot in three-receiver sets alongside Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. Thompson's likely to maintain a prominent role in the Chargers' second preseason game against the 49ers on Aug. 20.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenen Thompson See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Team Previews
AFC West Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes19 days ago
-
ADP Analysis
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?46 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns50 days ago
-
ADP Analysis
ADP Analysis: OTA Overreactions Causing Price Surge at WR?54 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenen Thompson See More