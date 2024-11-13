Brent Urban Injury: Full go for Wednesday

Urban (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Urban has missed each of the Ravens' last two games due to a concussion sustained in the team's Week 8 loss to the Browns, but Wednesday's full practice suggests he's almost past the issue. The veteran defensive lineman must still clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 11, when the Ravens travel to Pittsburgh.