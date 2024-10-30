Brent Urban Injury: Opens week with DNP
Urban (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Urban sustained a concussion during the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Browns, so it's no surprise he's not practicing Wednesday. He must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up for Baltimore's Week 9 matchup against the Broncos. If Urban is unable to do so, Broderick Washington (knee) could see increased snaps as a rotational defensive end.
