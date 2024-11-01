Fantasy Football
Brent Urban

Brent Urban Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 8:49pm

Urban (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos.

Urban will be forced to miss his first game of the year after suffering a concussion in the team's loss to the Browns in Week 8. The defensive lineman will shift his focus to being ready to go for Week 10 versus the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. In the meantime, Broderick Washington stands to see an increased workload on the defensive line in Week 9.

Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens

