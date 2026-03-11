Brenton Cox News: Re-signing with Green Bay

The Packers have agreed to a one-year deal with Cox, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The one-year, $2.5 million deal will keep the restricted free agent with the Packers. Cox was a valuable rotational defensive piece, helping out on the edge when star pass rusher Micah Parsons went down in December of 2025. The 26-year-old played in just four 2025 regular-season games, down from seven in 2024.