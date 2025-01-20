Brenton Cox News: Records 4.0 sacks on limited snaps

Cox finished the 2024 season with 12 tackles (eight solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across seven regular-season contests.

Cox signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2023 NFL Draft and played four defensive snaps as a rookie. A healthy inactive for the first nine games of the season, Cox didn't see his first action of the 2024 campaign until Week 11 against the Bears, where he recorded 1.0 sacks on 22 snaps. Cox was a prominent member of the Packers' edge rotation the rest of the way and finished fourth on the team in sacks despite playing a total of 160 defensive snaps. On a per-snap basis, Cox was one of the most productive edge rushers in the league, recording seven QB hits and five tackles for loss. Look for the coaching staff to give Cox an even longer look this offseason.