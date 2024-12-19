Fantasy Football
Brenton Strange

Brenton Strange Injury: Another limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Strange (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Per Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union, Strange -- who was also limited Wednesday -- sustained an AC joint sprain in last week's loss to the Jets. However, head coach Doug Pederson indicated that the tight end -- who logged 11 catches for 73 yards on 12 targets versus New York -- should be good to go Sunday against the Raiders. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Strange heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared for Week 16 action.

Brenton Strange
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
