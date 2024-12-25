Fantasy Football
Brenton Strange

Brenton Strange Injury: Listed as limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Strange (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report.

Strange was limited ahead of Week 16 action, but didn't end up having a designation for the Jaguars' ensuing loss to the Raiders. Chances are, the tight end's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, with added context regarding Strange's status for Sunday's game against the Titans set to arrive via Thursday's injury report.

Brenton Strange
Jacksonville Jaguars

