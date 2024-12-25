Brenton Strange Injury: Listed as limited Wednesday
Strange (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report.
Strange was limited ahead of Week 16 action, but didn't end up having a designation for the Jaguars' ensuing loss to the Raiders. Chances are, the tight end's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, with added context regarding Strange's status for Sunday's game against the Titans set to arrive via Thursday's injury report.
