Strange last suited up for game action in Week 5, but after being activated from IR by the Jaguars on Saturday, the tight end will rejoin a pass-catching corps that could use a boost this week, with WR Travis Hunter (knee) out for the season and WR Brian Thomas (ankle) as well as TE Hunter Long (hip\/knee) both sidelined versus Arizona. Prior to being sidelined, Strange had caught 20 passes (on 24 targets) for 204 yards in five contests, a pace that had landed him on the fantasy lineup radar before his hip injury.