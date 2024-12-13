Brenton Strange News: Becomes top TE on depth chart
Strange is set for a larger role on offense to close out the 2024 campaign, with Evan Engram (shoulder) having announced Friday that he will miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Strange has played 40-plus percent of offensive snaps even with Engram available, a workload that bumped up to 70-plus percent of snaps when the veteran missed Week 2 through Week 5. Now, beginning Sunday versus the Jets, Strange will be in position to operate as Jacksonville's top tight end with Mac Jones under center. The second-year pro has compiled 23 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets so far this season, across 13 appearances.
