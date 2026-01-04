Strange tied for second on the team in targets with Jakobi Meyers and was one of the Jaguars' most effective pass catchers. He was particularly impactful on a possession early in the second quarter, when he recorded four catches for 33 yards -- including a seven-yard touchdown. Strange took a significant step forward in his third pro season, setting new career highs in receptions (46), yards (540) and touchdowns (three) despite playing in only 12 games. He should be a key target for Trevor Lawrence during the team's playoff run.