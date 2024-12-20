Brenton Strange News: Cleared to face Las Vegas

Strange (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Strange was limited in practice all week but is good to go for Week 16. With Evan Engram (shoulder) done for the season, Strange sits atop the depth chart at tight end and is coming off an 11-73-0 line on 12 targets and 82 percent of the offensive snaps last week against the Jets. Strange has consistently produced useful fantasy box scores when Engram has missed games this season, and he gets a juicy matchup Sunday versus Las Vegas.