Brenton Strange News: Four grabs in OT loss

Strange caught all four of his targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Colts.

It was a nice bounce-back effort from the second-year tight end, who failed to catch his only target in Week 17 against the Titans. Strange started the final four games of the season for the Jaguars with Evan Engram (shoulder) sidelined, catching 17 of 21 targets for 155 yards over that stretch. Engram is expected to be fully healthy to begin Jacksonville's offseason program and has one more year remaining on his current contract, which will likely relegate Strange to a backup role again to begin 2025.