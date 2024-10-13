Brenton Strange News: Likely heading to backup role

Strange could see a reduction in playing time Sunday against the Bears with Evan Engram (hamstring) active for the first time since Week 1, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

After Engram injured his hamstring in pregame warmups prior to the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Browns, Strange has performed admirably as the team's No. 1 tight end over the past four contests, putting together a 12-120-2 receiving line on 18 targets. Though Engram will likely start Sunday's contest, the Jaguars could ease him back in with a lighter snap count than usual, given that he remained a limited participant in practice all week. Even so, the return of Engram is still expected to result in fewer snaps for Strange, whose limited fantasy appeal will likely fall by the wayside.