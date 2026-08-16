Brenton Strange News: Sits out Week 1 of preseason
Strange didn't play in Saturday's 24-20 preseason win over the Saints.
Jacksonville held out key starters for its preseason opener, and Strange was among that group. After signing a three-year extension in June, Strange seems safely locked in atop a tight end depth chart that added rookies Nate Boerkircker and Tanner Koziol in the second and fifth rounds, respectively, of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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