Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brenton Strange headshot

Brenton Strange News: Totals 25 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Strange caught two of three targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 12-7 loss to Minnesota.

Strange finished second on the team in receiving yards, though that's not saying much on a day when fill-in quarterback Mac Jones threw for only 111 yards. The 2023 second-round pick has been occasionally involved in the passing game since the return of starter Evan Engram, but Strange shouldn't be on the fantasy radar while Engram is healthy.

Brenton Strange
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now