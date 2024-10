Strange caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-16 loss to the Bears.

Strange faded back into obscurity as Evan Engram led the Jaguars with 10 catches for 102 yards in Engram's return from a hamstring injury. Strange saw an end-zone target despite Engram's presence, but the 2023 second-round pick will be tough to rely on from a fantasy standpoint now that Strange is back in a No. 2 role.