Rypien (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Rams but will serve as the Vikings' emergency third quarterback, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

As he's done all season, Rypien will serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Sam Darnold and backup Nick Mullens. As the emergency QB, Rypien will only see the field if both Darnold and Mullens were to be injured.