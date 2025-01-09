Brett Rypien News: Re-signs to practice squad
The Vikings re-signed Rypien to the practice squad Thursday.
Rypien reunites with Minnesota after having been replaced by Daniel Jones on the active roster Tuesday. The veteran signal-caller will remain available as an emergency option behind all of Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, and Jones as the Vikings prepare for a road wild-card matchup against the Rams on Monday.
Brett Rypien
Free Agent
