Brett Rypien

Brett Rypien News: Re-signs to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

The Vikings re-signed Rypien to the practice squad Thursday.

Rypien reunites with Minnesota after having been replaced by Daniel Jones on the active roster Tuesday. The veteran signal-caller will remain available as an emergency option behind all of Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, and Jones as the Vikings prepare for a road wild-card matchup against the Rams on Monday.

Brett Rypien
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
