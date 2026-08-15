Brett Rypien News: Signs with Houston
The Texans signed Rypien to a contract Saturday.
With Graham Mertz (knee) being moved to season-ending injured reserve, the Texans were looking for another quarterback to bolster depth at the position. Rypien played in one regular-season game for the Bengals in 2025, taking just three offensive snaps. The quarterback will slot behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills as an emergency option.
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