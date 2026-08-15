Brett Rypien headshot

Brett Rypien News: Signs with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:35pm

The Texans signed Rypien to a contract Saturday.

With Graham Mertz (knee) being moved to season-ending injured reserve, the Texans were looking for another quarterback to bolster depth at the position. Rypien played in one regular-season game for the Bengals in 2025, taking just three offensive snaps. The quarterback will slot behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills as an emergency option.

Brett Rypien
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Rypien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Rypien See More
Lions vs Vikings Odds and Picks for NFL Christmas Day
NFL
Lions vs Vikings Odds and Picks for NFL Christmas Day
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
234 days ago
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 15 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 15 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
248 days ago
NFL Survivor: Week 15 Survivor Picks & Strategy
NFL
NFL Survivor: Week 15 Survivor Picks & Strategy
Author Image
Jason Thornbury
248 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
248 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
250 days ago