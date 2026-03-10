Brett Toth headshot

Brett Toth News: Joins 49ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Toth (concussion) agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the 49ers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Toth has started six games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He's not expected to push for a full-time starting job, but he should provide depth on the interior offensive line.

Brett Toth
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Toth See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Toth See More
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
60 days ago
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
62 days ago
Offensive Line Overview Week 15: Rams Rebounding
NFL
Offensive Line Overview Week 15: Rams Rebounding
Author Image
Kieran Fitzgerald
December 13, 2019