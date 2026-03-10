Brett Toth News: Joins 49ers
Toth (concussion) agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the 49ers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Toth has started six games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He's not expected to push for a full-time starting job, but he should provide depth on the interior offensive line.
