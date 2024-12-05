Brevin Jordan Injury: Inks one-year deal with Houston

The Texans and Jordan agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jordan, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2, looked on pace for a career-high snap share had he not gone down to injury. He played roughly 50 percent of offensive snaps behind top tight end Dalton Schultz in Week 1, his only full appearance of the 2024 season, mostly contributing as a key blocker. Houston's decision to re-sign Jordan, a 2021 fifth-round pick, provides the team some reliable depth for the 2025 campaign.